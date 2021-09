New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over S. Selvaganabathy for being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Puducherry.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got it’s first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in S. Selvaganabathy. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry’s progress.”