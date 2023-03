The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) touching guarantees of one lakh crore during 2022-23 FY. Shri Modi has said that We are betting on the entrepreneurial zeal of our youth to propel our economy to even greater heights.

In response to a tweet by the Ministry of MSME, the Prime Minister said;

