New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Krishna Nagar for winning Gold medal in Badminton at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para”