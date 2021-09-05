Government of Odisha approves industrial projects of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS), Ramco cements and 8 others worth INR 2171.82 Crore at the 103rd SLSWCA meet

Bhubaneswar : The 103rd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (IAS) approved 10 industrial projects worth INR 2171.82 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 5,242 persons.

The projects approved by the panel were from diverse sectors like Steel, Food Processing, Cement, Chemical Renewable energy and Tourism.

The committee has approved the proposal of My Home Industries Pvt. Limited (MHPL) to set up a 3 MTPA Cement Grinding unit at Badchana, Jajpur with an investment of INR 650 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 750 persons.

An expansion project of L N Metallics Limited’s existing plant got the SLSWCA nod. It will set up 0.112 MTPA MS Billets, 0.112 MTPA TMT/ Structure/ MS Strip, 0.04 MTPA Ferro Alloys, 0.1 MTPA Sponge Iron, 0.6 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, 0.4 MTPA Pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS/GI Pipe and 23 MW CPP against an investment of INR 205 crore to be set up at Sripura, Jharsuguda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 571 persons.

The SLSWCA gave a nod to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited to set up a Riverine Jetty at Udayabata, Jagatsinghpur against an investment of INR 150 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 280 persons.

Similarly, it has approved the proposal to set up a 360 KLPD Ethanol, 120 KLPD Extra Neutral Alcohol(ENA), 10 MW Cogeneration Plant along with a bottling unit for ENA by Mash Bio fuels Pvt Ltd at an investment of INR 258.05 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons. This food processing plant will be set up at Panimura, Tarabha in Sonepur district.

The panel has cleared a project of Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd to set up 100 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generation Plant in Bargarh at an investment of INR 100 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 2,250 persons.

The 103rd SLSWCA gave a nod to VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a Coal Tar Distillation Plant with a 1,00,000TPA capacity at Kalinganagar in Jajpur at an investment of INR 210 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 157 persons.

The panel has approved a cement plant project by Ramco Cements Limited to expand its existing plant with the addition of a cement grinding capacity of 0.9 MTPA at Haridaspur in Jajpur at an investment of INR 190 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

Among others, the panel has cleared 3 luxury hotels including

● A 5-star Hotel by Luxurio Assets Private Limited against an investment of INR 181.60 crore to be set up at Bhubaneswar, Khurdha, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 224 persons.

● A Hotel cum luxury resort by Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 119.67 crore to be set up in Khurdha, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

● A 4-star hotel by Sailabala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 107.50 crore to be set up at Chandaka Industrial Estate, Khurdha, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons.

To further boost the renewable energy sector, the state government has decided to extend financial incentives for the Electric vehicle(EV) manufacturing industries, buyers, along with various tax waivers for the next five years. Such progressive action plans along with the time-bound implementations will reinforce Odisha’s position as the topmost investment destination in the country.