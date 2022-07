New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated IN-SPACe and ISRO for successfully launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space by PSLV C53 mission.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space. Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture. Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future.”