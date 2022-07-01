India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.74 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.74 Cr (1,97,74,71,041) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,57,61,312 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.67 Cr (3,67,58,383) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,003 2nd Dose 1,00,66,532 Precaution Dose 57,13,943 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,110 2nd Dose 1,76,27,482 Precaution Dose 1,03,27,205 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,67,58,383 2nd Dose 2,36,28,847 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,04,66,116 2nd Dose 4,88,71,705 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,82,91,841 2nd Dose 50,17,07,192 Precaution Dose 29,97,462 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,53,248 2nd Dose 19,35,31,330 Precaution Dose 25,93,957 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,66,892 2nd Dose 12,08,86,104 Precaution Dose 2,44,49,689 Precaution Dose 4,60,82,256 Total 1,97,74,71,041

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,07,189. Active cases now constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.55%. 14,413 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,36,906.

17,070 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,02,150 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.28 Cr (86,28,77,639) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.40%.