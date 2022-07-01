National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.74 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.74 Cr (1,97,74,71,041) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,57,61,312 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.67 Cr (3,67,58,383) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,003
2nd Dose 1,00,66,532
Precaution Dose 57,13,943
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,110
2nd Dose 1,76,27,482
Precaution Dose 1,03,27,205
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,67,58,383
2nd Dose 2,36,28,847
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,04,66,116
2nd Dose 4,88,71,705
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,82,91,841
2nd Dose 50,17,07,192
Precaution Dose 29,97,462
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,53,248
2nd Dose 19,35,31,330
Precaution Dose 25,93,957
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,66,892
2nd Dose 12,08,86,104
Precaution Dose 2,44,49,689
Precaution Dose 4,60,82,256
Total 1,97,74,71,041

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,07,189. Active cases now constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.55%. 14,413 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,36,906.

 

17,070 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,02,150 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.28 Cr (86,28,77,639) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.40%.

 

