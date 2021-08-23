PM Narendra Modi congratulates athletes on winning medals at WAU20Nairobi2021

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated athletes on winning the medals at World Athletics Under 20 Nairobi-2021.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes.”

