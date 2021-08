New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated wrestlers on winning medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men’s and Women’s contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours.”