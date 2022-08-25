PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to road accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka

New Delhi : Announces ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs. 50,000: PM”