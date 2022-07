New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of noted Gandhian and freedom fighter Shri P. Gopinathan Nair.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Shri P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”