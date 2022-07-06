India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.20 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.20 Cr (1,98,20,86,763) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,16,027 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.70 Cr (3,70,80,378) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,266 2nd Dose 1,00,68,591 Precaution Dose 57,75,640 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,802 2nd Dose 1,76,31,735 Precaution Dose 1,05,63,189 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,70,80,378 2nd Dose 2,43,15,563 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,70,755 2nd Dose 4,92,03,714 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,84,21,866 2nd Dose 50,27,93,063 Precaution Dose 33,99,371 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,75,434 2nd Dose 19,37,74,315 Precaution Dose 27,76,957 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,87,680 2nd Dose 12,10,51,334 Precaution Dose 2,50,63,110 Precaution Dose 4,75,78,267 Total 1,98,20,86,763

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,15,212. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 15,394 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,07,327.

16,159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,465 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.49 Cr (86,49,05,684) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.84% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.56%.