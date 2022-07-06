National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.20 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.20 Cr (1,98,20,86,763) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,16,027 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.70 Cr (3,70,80,378) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,266
2nd Dose 1,00,68,591
Precaution Dose 57,75,640
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,802
2nd Dose 1,76,31,735
Precaution Dose 1,05,63,189
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,70,80,378
2nd Dose 2,43,15,563
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,70,755
2nd Dose 4,92,03,714
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,84,21,866
2nd Dose 50,27,93,063
Precaution Dose 33,99,371
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,75,434
2nd Dose 19,37,74,315
Precaution Dose 27,76,957
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,87,680
2nd Dose 12,10,51,334
Precaution Dose 2,50,63,110
Precaution Dose 4,75,78,267
Total 1,98,20,86,763

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,15,212. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 15,394 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,07,327.

 

16,159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,465 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.49 Cr (86,49,05,684) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.84% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.56%.

