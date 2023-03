The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of noted film personality, Shri Satish Kaushik.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”