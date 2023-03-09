Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese witnessed part of the 4th Commemorative Cricket Test Match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

Replying to a tweet by Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!”

Sharing glimpses of the test match from Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Some more glimpses from Ahmedabad. It is cricket all over!”

Upon arriving, the Prime Minister and the Australian counterpart, Mr Anthony Albanese were felicitated by the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Shri Jay Shah and President BCCI, Shri Roger Binny, respectively. The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Australia also witnessed a cultural performance, Unity of Symphony by singer Ms Falgui Shah.

The Prime Minister handed over the Test Cap to the captain of Team India, Shri Rohit Sharma while the Australian PM handed over the Test Cap to the Australian captain, Mr Steve Smith. This was followed by the Prime Minister and the Australian PM taking a guard of honour in a golf cart before the huge crowd in the stadium.

The two team captains proceeded down to the pitch for the toss while the Prime Minister and Australian counterpart moved towards the Friendship Hall of Fame for a walkthrough. Former Indian Team coach and player, Shri Ravi Shastri accompanied the Prime Ministers of both nations and explained the rich cricketing history between India and Australia.

This was followed by the two team captains accompanying the respective Prime Ministers of both nations to the field of play. The two captains introduced the team to the respective Prime Ministers followed by the national anthem of India and Australia. The Prime Minister and the Australian Prime Minister then moved to the President’s Box to view the test match between the two cricketing giants.