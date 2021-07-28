PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Barabanki; Announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“यूपी के बाराबंकी में हुए सड़क हादसे की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। अभी सीएम योगी जी से भी बात हुई है। सभी घायल साथियों के उचित उपचार की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

A PMO tweet said, “PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”