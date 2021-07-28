Jammu and Kashmir reports 107 new positive cases, 315367 recovered so far

SRINAGAR : The Government on Tuesday informed that 107 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 40 from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 320866.

Moreover, 183 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 68 from Jammu Division and 115from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.36 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that No confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 320866 positive cases, 1124are Active Positive, 315367 have recovered and 4375 have died; 2139 in Jammu division and 2236 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11481365 test results available, 11160499 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2785443 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8129 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1124 in isolation and 352363 in home surveillance. Besides, 2419452 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 71265 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 359 Active Positive, 70074 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 832 deaths; Baramulla has 23556 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive, 23208 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 22856 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 51 active positive cases, 22600 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Pulwama has 15156 positive cases (including 05 cases recovered today) with 56 Active Positive, 14906 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today)and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14045 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), 40 Active Positive, 13840 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16310 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 41 Active Positive, 16064 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9464 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with 32 Active Positive, 9332 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9865 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 9749 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11235 positive caseswith 12 Active Positive, 11106 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5582 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today )with 11 active positive cases, 5513recoveriesand 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52730 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 136 active positive cases, 51455 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today), 1139 deaths; Udhampur has 11282 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), 24 active positive cases, 11123 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 135 deaths; Rajouri has 10900 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) 46 active positive, 10629 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 225 deaths; Doda has 7195 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 66 Active positive, 7005 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 124 deaths; Kathua has 9257 positive caseswith 02 active positive cases, 9105 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 150 deaths; Samba has 7121positive caseswith 28 active positive cases, 6974 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4626 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 34 Active Positive, 4548 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6247 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 34 active positive, 6119 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 94 deaths; Ramban has 5955 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 24 active positive cases, 5865 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 66 deaths while Reasi has 6219 positive caseswith 24 active positive cases, 6152recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 320866 positive cases in J&K, 22806 have been reported as travelers while 298060 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 1984 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 392 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3010 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 238 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 4994 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 630 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 21.95 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.