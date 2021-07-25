PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; Announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

In a series of PMO tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर में भूस्खलन से हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं। दुर्घटना में घायल हुए लोगों के इलाज की पूरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi”