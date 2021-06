New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj of Ramakrishna Math.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was actively involved in a wide range of community service initiatives focused on social empowerment. His contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti.”