Odisha government likely to conduct exams of Under Graduate and Post Graduate , after Covid situation become stable

Bhubaneswar : Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo informed that once the Covid situation becomes stable in state , it is possible to a great extent that exams of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) can be conducted here on Saturday.

We will be having a meeting in this regard with all the VCs of the varsity universities of the state on June 18 and then only any decision can be taken . Therefore students should continue their studies , said Sahoo.

Further, the VCs have been directed to hold discussion with the principals and submit a detailed report to the government, he added.