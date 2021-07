New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of badminton player Shri Nandu Natekar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India’s sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor. His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”