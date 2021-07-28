India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 44.61 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 44.61 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,44,61,56,659 vaccine doses have been administered through 53,73,439 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 40,02,358 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,93,723 2nd Dose 77,53,002 FLWs 1st Dose 1,79,07,362 2nd Dose 1,10,20,080 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 14,44,83,609 2nd Dose 68,86,188 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,25,21,263 2nd Dose 3,62,42,655 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,41,18,104 2nd Dose 3,49,30,673 Total 44,61,56,659

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,06,63,147people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,678 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.39%.

India has reported 43,654daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-one continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 3,99,436 and active cases now constitute1.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,36,857tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46 crore (46,09,00,978) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.36% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.51% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 51 consecutive days now.

