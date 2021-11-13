PM Narendra Modi condemns the the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. He paid homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness.”

Related