Trade Fair to have new Ayurveda-based food products

New Delhi : A new set of ready-to-cook nutraceutical-based items that will provide necessary dietary support to the patients of diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anemia among others will be the major attraction at the Ministry of Ayush’s stall at Hall No. 10 of the India International Trade Fair this year.

Nutraceuticals are largely the products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in them. Packed in powder form, these recipes have been developed by the research scholars of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under Mahabhaishajya, a proposed food start-up of the institute. AIIA is a research institute under the Ministry of Ayush.

“Along with medicines we need to take care of our diet also. Our ancient texts also contain such recipes,” said a senior Ministry of Ayush official.

These recipes include a candy, an appetizer, flour and a laddoo among others. The packets will have the method of preparation and the health benefits of these recipes mentioned on them.

Apart from the new recipes, nutritious and tasty food items based on Ayurveda dietetics, free consultation with AYUSH health practitioners, Yoga training, and attractive gifts for youngsters correctly answering interesting questions based on Indian traditional medicine systems will be other attractions at Ministry of Ayush’s stall. The visitors will also be able to taste various AYUSH foods such as Halwa Gheewar, Amla Murabba, Gulkand, and Unani Herbal Tea.

Trade Fair, as it is commonly known, is a mega event organised every year to promote trade and investment and provide a common platform to the manufacturers, traders, exporters and importers. While the first five days of the event, from November 14 to 18, will be reserved for traders and investors, the trade fair will open for general public on November 19.

Being organised in the 75th year of Independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign, IITF-2021 is based on ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ theme this year.

According to Ministry officials, there will be separate counters to promote the food products and medicines under various Ayush streams such as Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Yoga and Naturopathy. Health practitioners of these streams will also provide free OPD consultation. The visitors will also have the opportunity to learn yoga from expert yoga trainers. There will be live demo of the Yoga protocol given in the Y-Break mobile application, which helps office works re-energise and rejuvenate themselves in just five minutes at their workplaces.