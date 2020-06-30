PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19, as and when the vaccine is available.

Prime Minister noted that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

Prime Minister enunciated four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort: first, that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population; second, that vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, ie without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine; third, that vaccination must be affordable and universal – no person should be left behind; and fourth, that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.

PM directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavor to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner.

Prime Minister directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The current status of vaccine development efforts were also reviewed at the meeting. Prime Minister highlighted India’s commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

