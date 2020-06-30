Mondelez India forays into Cakes category, with the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes

New Delhi: Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s favourite snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, Oreo etc., today announced the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes. This is the company’s second launch under the Chocobakery sub-category, in less than a year, after the successful launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choco-filled Cookies. With this launch, the company is bringing together power of their global baking expertise and the much-loved chocolatey Cadbury taste. Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will be available on shelves from July 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Iyer, President – India, Mondelez International, said “We are expanding our portfolio into related categories by driving the taste of chocolate as a snack – beyond the bar. Today with our strong Cadbury legacy and an established play in biscuits and cookies we are well placed to expand into the bakery and cakes segment with layered cakes. With our individually wrapped chocolatey cakes we are not only providing a new eat experience but driving consumer convenience both for in-home and on the go consumption. This is an important milestone in the journey of our company in India.”

“I am so proud of our teams who worked during these difficult times over the last few months to get a new product, in a new category to the market – this showcases our commitment to our consumers,” he added

Sudhanshu Nagpal, Associate Director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, added, “Our Biscuits business in the country has been one of the key growth drivers for us, globally and in India. Our endeavor has always been to provide unique eat experiences and a broad range of product offerings to our consumers – some of our unique innovations like Bournvita Biscuits – Banana & Oats, Oreo Cadbury Dipped, Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-filled Cookies, etc. are a testament to this commitment. We are confident that our latest launch – Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will help us further expand the category and open interesting avenues in the snacking space”

With a vision specific to the category, Mondelez India aims to ‘introduce delicious, consumer-relevant products’ aligned to the daily consumption occasions by not only providing newer eat experiences, but also empowering consumers to snack right. After the successful launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-filled Cookies, the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes is a concerted effort towards solidifying the company’s resilient grip in the Chocobakery sub-category of the Indian market, at the back of its consistent innovative drive and marketing excellence.

The launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, designed to bring to the fore the company’s latest innovation. Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes is priced at just Rs. 10 for a single pack (21 gms) and Rs. 60 for a pack of six (126 gms) and is all set to make its grand online debut, through an exclusive preview.

