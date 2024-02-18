NationalTop News

PM Narendra Modi chairs BJP ruled State Chief Ministers’ Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

By OdAdmin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BJP ruled State Chief Ministers’ Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday(18th February 2024). BJP National President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the event. During the Conclave, discussions were held on preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing government schemes in the states.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.