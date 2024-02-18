PM Narendra Modi chairs BJP ruled State Chief Ministers’ Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BJP ruled State Chief Ministers’ Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday(18th February 2024). BJP National President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the event. During the Conclave, discussions were held on preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing government schemes in the states.
Prev Post
PM Modi says next five years are crucial for nation as country have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in this period