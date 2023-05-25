PM Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi to rousing reception after successfully concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi after successfully concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Meenakashi Lekhi, Members of Parliament, MLAs, party office bearers and hundreds of party workers and people welcomed Mr Modi at Delhi’s Palam airport. Felicitating Mr Modi, BJP Chief J P Nadda said, the world appreciates the Prime Minister’s Governance Model.

He said, the way Mr Modi Ji was given love and respect from the leaders of countries he visited displays immense faith in his leadership by all. Mr Nadda said, people of India feel proud when they see the way Prime Minister was welcomed in Papua New Guinea. He said, Mr Modi has contributed a lot in furthering India’s culture, traditions and values in the world. The BJP National president said, In the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi has raised India’s stature at the global levels.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea said that for him the PM Modi is Vishwa Guru and Australian Prime Minister called PM Modi The Boss. He said, today the world is seeing a new India because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, Mr Modi said, when he talk about the culture of the country, he look into the eyes of the world. He said, this confidence has come because people of India have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country.

Prime Minister said, those who have come there are people who love India, not PM Modi. He said, whatever time he could avail while during the travel, he utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation and for taking the best possible decisions for the nation. Mr Modi said, all the leaders he met, all the personalities he spoke to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India’s holding the G20 Presidency. He said, this is a matter of great pride for all Indians. The Prime Minister said, they asked In the times of crisis why Modi was giving vaccines to the world. He said, remember, it’s the land of Buddha and Gandhi. Mr Modi said, we care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion and we move further like this only. Mr Modi said, today the world wants to know what India is thinking.

Prime Minister asked people that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality and speak with courage. He said, the world is eager to listen about India. He said, the world agrees with him when he say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable.

Mr Modi said, the Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian Prime Minister but also by former Prime Ministers, MPs from opposition parties and the ruling party. He said, this is the strength of democracy. The Prime Minister said, all of them together participated in this program of the Indian community.