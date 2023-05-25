OVO Farm introduces blockchain technology in Egg Industry

Bhubaneswar 21st May 2023: To bring in trust and transparency for the benefit of consumers, OVO Farm, the largest egg producing company of East India is taking the lead in disrupting the Egg Industry of India with its product and process innovation. The Egg major has recently launched its unique block chain technology that facilitates traceability of their eggs at every stage of the supply chain, from the farm to the end consumer. OVO Farm, under its flagship brand ‘Kenko’ caters high quality fresh and hygienic eggs whose authenticity could be traced by scanning the QR code available on each product.

Speaking on the vision behind introducing blockchain technology, Samarendra Mishra, Co-Founder & Director of OVO Farm said, “Through our blockchain technology we want to ensure quality and make sure that right products are reaching to our customers. Each of our products has a unique scan code on its label which gives information about the journey of the product right from the producing unit till it reaches customers. We at OVO Farm are committed to our mission of producing and catering fresh, hygienic and nutritious eggs for a healthy community.”

Consumers can access this information through a QR code on the pack, and get details such as the location of the farm, the date of processing, packaging and transportation history of the product that they are buying.

Kenko, the flagship brand of OVO Farm caters products of 6 varieties including Hi-Pro, Brown, Immuno, MoreOVOr and On-Day which are available in packs of 6, 10 and 20 eggs. Each of its products has its own unique nutritional value, straight from the farm with zero human touch.

Recently, OVO Farm launched its one-of-its-kinds flagship store, KENKO AGSTRA, in Nayapalli Bhubaneswar which is Odisha’s first exclusive egg store, catering customers directly from the farm, with a range of nutritious eggs and more. The company has planned to open up stores in every locality of Bhubaneswar in near future. Apart from the exclusive store, the KENKO products are available to consumers in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata through a wide network of retail shops like general trade retail units and modern trade store in both cities. Additionally, the products are also available through various ecommerce platforms, where consumers can order the products online.

OVO farm has expertise in egg farming with two decades of experience in high quality egg production. Currently the farm produces one million eggs every day in their three units located in Balangir. Known for its global standard products, the eggs from OVO Farm have been continuously exported globally including Middle East countries and Africa.