PM Narendra Modi applauds those who are displaying their products on GeM platform

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has applauded the vendors for displaying their products on GeM platform.

The GeM platform crosses Rs. 1 Lakh crore Gross Merchandise value till 29th November 2022 for the financial year 2022-2023.

In a reply to a tweet by Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Excellent news! @GeM_India is a game changer when it comes to showcasing India’s entrepreneurial zeal and furthering transparency. I laud all those who are displaying their products on this platform and urge others to do the same.”