8th India-Latvia Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and Latvia held Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on 29 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Latvian side was led by Mr. Andris Pelss, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

India and Latvia share warm and cordial relations with historical and cultural linkages and have recently completed 30 years of diplomatic relations. The consultations reviewed bilateral engagements and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, India’s neighbourhood, EU, Ukraine conflict, cooperation in multilateral fora including the UN, and UNSC reforms.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Riga.