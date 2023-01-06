National

PM Narendra Modi applauds as Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nation mission at Abyei, UNISFA

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed pride as Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nation mission at Abyei, UNISFA. Shri Modi also said that India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

Responding to a tweet by ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Proud to see this.

India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.