PM Narendra Modi applauds as Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nation mission at Abyei, UNISFA

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed pride as Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nation mission at Abyei, UNISFA. Shri Modi also said that India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

Responding to a tweet by ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Proud to see this.

India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening.”