New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness on the declining cases of Kala Azar disease. Shri Modi also shared his Mann Ki Baat’s excerpts on the Kala Azar disease.

Responding to a tweet by Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;

“Encouraging trend…let us keep at it and eliminate Kala Azar.

Also sharing what I had spoken on this subject during last month’s #MannKiBaat.