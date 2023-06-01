New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ hold discussions on ways to take the special & unique India-Nepal relationship to greater heights. Delegation level talks led by PM Narendra Modi and PM Prachanda of Nepal get underway. Agenda includes bolstering our age old ties through enhanced connectivity in areas of economy, energy, infrastructure, education & people to people contacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in New Delhi today and will discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership. The Prime Minister of Nepal arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day visit to India. He was received by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi at the airport. This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December last year. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Today, Mr Prachanda will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. India-Nepal bilateral relations have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. The visit of Nepalese Prime Minister underscores the importance given by both sides to adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership. Mr Prachanda will visit Ujjain and Indore on Friday.