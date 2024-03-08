PM Modi’s interaction with the winners of first-ever National Creators Awards

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He also had a brief interaction with the winners. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

For the category ‘New India Champion’ award was given to Abhi and New. The Prime Minister asked them about how they keep the interest of their audience while presenting dry facts. The said that like the Prime Minister’s way of presentation, if the facts are presented with energy, the audience accepts that. The Prime Minister complimented them for taking up the challenging but extremely important field.

Best Storyteller Award went to Keerthika Govindhasamy know as Keerthi History. When She touched the PM’s feet the Prime Minister reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different but personally he gets disturbed particularly when a daughter touches his feet. When she talked about her limitations with Hindi, the Prime Minister asked to speak in any preferred language as ‘this is a huge country and you will be heard at least in some corner of this great land’. She appreciated the Prime Minister for acknowledging and promoting the great Tamil Language. She told the Prime Minister about the interconnected nature of history and politics and resulting occasional backlash in social media. As the Prime Minister asked, she said today’s teenage audience prefers to learn about the greatness of India.

Disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia. The Prime Minister suggested Ranveer creates awareness about sleep deprivation and mentioned sleeping only for a few hours for the past several years. PM Modi also touched upon the benefits of Yog Nidra. He congratulated Ranveer for his success.

Ex-Scientist from ISRO, Ms Pankti Pandey from Ahmedabad received the Green Champion Award for amplifying the message of Mission LiFE. Upon interaction, the Prime Minister delivered an anecdote popularly known to the people of Ahmedabad drawing huge applause from the crowd. Ms Pankti recommended the people to analyze their waste and perform a waste audit of the trash being discarded from home in an effort to make zero waste. The Prime Minister asked her to conduct a detailed study about Mission LiFE and recalled his clarion call to make ones’ lives environment friendly

The Award for Best Creative for Social Change went to Jaya Kishori known as Meera of modern times. She shares stories from Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana insightfully. She explained her journey as ‘Kathakaar’ and how she is creating an interest among the youth by presenting the great insights of the epics of our culture. She also talked about the possibility of living a meaningful life while fulfilling one’s materialistic responsibilities.

Lakshya Dabas received the Most Impactful Agri Creator for his work on improving agricultural practices with the use of innovation and technology. His brother received the award on his behalf and highlighted the need for natural farming in the country. He informed about training more than 30,000 farmers about ways of natural farming and protecting the crops from insects and pests. The Prime Minister lauded his thought process in the present day and age and urged him to meet the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat ji to discuss his vision on natural farming where he has persuaded more than 3 lakh farmers to adopt natural farming. He also urged Mr Lakshya to listen to Shri Devvrat’s YouTube videos. The Prime Minister also asked for his assistance in debunking the myths surrounding natural farming and organic farming.

Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur who performs original songs, covers and traditional folk music in multiple Indian languages. On the Prime Minister’s request she performed a devotional song for Bhagwan Shiv on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The Prime Minister remembered Cassandra Mae Spittmann who was mentioned by PM in one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. On meeting the Prime Minister recently, she sang Achyutam Keshavam and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi.

The Best International Creator Award had three creators, Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Drew Hicks received the Award from PM. Drew Hicks, with his fluent Hindi and Bihari accent has amassed social media popularity and fame for linguistic talent in India. Expressing his happiness for the Award, Drew said that he wishes to make people happy and raise the name of India. He informed that his interest in Indian culture rose due to his father’s connection with BHU and Patna. Prime Minister Modi wished him luck and said that his every sentence will inspire the youth of the country.

Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales was given the best travel creator award. She focuses on food, travel & Lifestyle and showcases beauty and variety of India in her videos. She talked about the beauty of India and said that the objective is that India should be number 1 on the global map. When she said that she is confused about visiting Lakshadweep or Dwarka, the Prime Minister said that for Dwarka she will have to go very deep to the laughter among the audience. PM Modi recalled the bliss that he felt on having darshan of the submerged city of Dwarka. Narrating his experience of going to Aadi Kailash, the Prime Minister said that he experienced the places of height and depth both. He also asked the creators to inspire devotees to experience the holy places in their entirety other than the darshan part. He also reiterated that 5-10 percent of the total travel budget should be spent on local products. Apart from supporting the local economy, this helps in emphasizing the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat spirit also, he said. Kamiya thanked the Prime Minister for rejuvenating the places of faith in the country.

‘Technical Guruji’ Gaurav Chaudhary a top tech YouTuber won the Tech Creator Award. He credited Digital India for contributing to his channel in a significant way. The Prime Minister said “for a bright future we need to democratize technology. UPI is a big symbol of that as it belongs to everyone. World will progress only when such democratization takes place”. Gaurav narrated his experience of using UPI in Paris and said that Indian solutions can help the world.

Malhar Kalambe received Swachhata Ambassador Award for leading clean up drives since 2017. He also raises awareness on plastic pollution and climate change. He is the founder of ‘Beach Please’. The Prime Minister joked with lanky Malhar and told him that many creators here talk about food and nutrition. He elaborated on his journey and campaigns and said that attitudes towards removing garbage will need to change. The Prime Minister praised the consistency of his efforts and complimented him for creating an environment for cleanliness.

Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Jahnvi Singh, a 20-year-old content creator for Instagram who talks about Indian Fashion and promotes Indian Sarees. The Prime Minister said that the textile market goes with fashion and praised the creator for her efforts in promoting Indian textiles. She reiterated her motto of taking Indian themes forward with Sanskriti, Shastra and Saree. The Prime Minister, pointing towards the trend of readymade turbans, dhoti and such apparels that need tying, asked her views on promoting such things. She also emphasized the beauty of Indian textiles. The Prime Minister said India has always been a leader in fashion.

Best Creative Creator- female award went to Shraddha famous for her multilingual comedy sets and creates engaging and relatable content across generations. Receiving her with her trademark ‘Aiyyo’, the Prime Minister said that this is the second time he met Shraddha. Shraddha said that the award is recognition for those who are creating content from their homes and she also pointed towards her approach to find light humour in serious themes. Shraddha complemented the Prime Minister for his spontaneity in his interaction with the creators.

RJ Raunaq received the Best Creative Creator-male award. Raunaq said that with Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister is also an important, record-breaking figure of the radio industry. He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the radio industry. Raunaq also spoke in his trademark ‘Baua’ style.

Award for Best Creator in Food Category went to Kabita’s Kitchen, A housewife who became a digital entrepreneur with her recipes and tutorials. Continuing with his concern for Malhar’s lean physique, the PM jokingly told Kabita to take care of him. She stressed the importance of cooking as a key life skill. She also said schools should sensitize the students about agriculture so that they realize the importance of food and avid wastage. The Prime Minister said that people should try the local cuisine when traveling. The Prime Minister told food related creators to promote millets- Shri Anna and also promote the awareness of nutritional values. The Prime Minister remembered his visit to Taiwan where he was recommended a Buddhist restaurant for vegetarian food. When he saw non vegetarian looking dishes there and on enquiry, he was informed that vegetarian dishes were shaped like chicken mutton and similar dishes so that local population get attracted towards such food.

Naman Deshmukh received the Best Creator in Education Category. He is an Instagram influencer and content creator in tech and gadget space. He covers technology, gadgets, finance, social media marketing and educates audiences on tech related subjects like AI and coding. He informed the Prime Minister about his content on educating people on various online scams and also benefits and ways of availing benefits from the government schemes. The Prime Minister praised him for creating awareness about safe surfing and social media practices. The Prime Minister told the creators to create content on Atal Tinkering Labs. He also said that children should be encouraged to take up science as successes like Chandrayaan have created a new scientific temper among children.

Ankit Baiyanpuria was given the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award by the Prime Minister. Ankit is a fitness influencer and is famous for completing his 75 hard challenges. He had collaborated with the Prime Minister. Ankit told the audience to work out regularly and lead a balanced lifestyle.

‘Triggered Insaan’ Nischay was given the Gaming Creator Award. He is a Delhi-based YouTuber, Live-streamer and gamer. He thanked the Prime Minister for recognizing the Gaming Category.

Aridaman was given Best Micro Creator. He specializes in vedic astronomy and ancient Indian wisdom. He explores astrology, spirituality and personal growth. The Prime Minister narrated a light-hearted anecdote pretending to be a palm reader in an unreserved train compartment how he was given a seat every time. Aridaman said that he makes content on Dhram Shastra and said the trophy has many elements of the Shastras with Dharm Chakra, Vrishabh and Simha. He said that we need to follow the ideals of Dharm Chakra. Aridaman also stressed the need to embrace Indian attire.

Best Nano Creator Award was given to Piyush Purohit from Chamoli Uttarakhand who highlights little known places, people and regional festivals. The Prime Minister recalled one of his requests in Mann ki Baat where girls from Kerala sang a song from Chamoli.

Aman Gupta, Founder and CEO of boAT and famous for his involvement in Shark Tank India was given Best Celebrity Creator Award. He told the Prime Minister that he started his company when Start Up and Stand-Up India were launched in 2016. And in a short span of time, they are one of the largest audio brands in the world.