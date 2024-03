The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today praised Viksit Bharat Ambassador community for their determination and commitment towards nation building.

Replying to a post by the Union Minister Smt Smriti J Irani, the Prime Minister posted on X :

“I laud the #ViksitBharatAmbassador community for their determination and commitment towards nation building. The active participation of our Nari Shakti will undeniably accelerate our journey towards achieving a developed and empowered India. ”