PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Sadhguru after Conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who recently underwent brain surgery. PM Modi tweeted, “Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.” Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches, leading to an MRI revealing massive brain bleeding on March 14. His condition worsened with weakness in the left leg and recurrent vomiting. Emergency surgery was performed to address the bleeding and swelling in the brain. Sadhguru is now on the path to recovery, confirmed by Isha Foundation.