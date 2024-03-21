International Partnership Focuses on Promoting Green Hydrogen Business Models and Infrastructure

The 41st Steering Committee Meeting of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), being hosted by India in New Delhi during March 18 – 22, 2024, continued its formal proceedings at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi on March 20, 2024.

The IPHE delegates from participating countries including Austria, Chile, France, European Commission, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, UAE, UK, US, Singapore and South Korea presented country updates on R&D, key policy developments and initiatives taken by their federal and provincial governments on Hydrogen. The delegates mentioned national clean Hydrogen strategies; research and development initiatives related to Hydrogen production, storage and transportation; status of demand creation, infrastructure development, supply and demand at scale, and upskilling of workforce.

The committee deliberated upon business models for transportation, production and storage of Hydrogen, possibilities of international collaborations and partnerships in the areas of finance, policy, regulations and sustainable commercial and economic models to create a robust Hydrogen economy.

The delegates also deliberated on regulatory framework, methodology for detection of emission savings, creation of dedicated Hydrogen infrastructure and markets, Hydrogen banks and import-export corridors. Public awareness, ease of doing business and high-efficiency and low-cost approaches too figured in the discussions.

The committee also reviewed decisions and actions from the 40th Steering Committee. Membership of IPHE was also discussed. It was suggested that membership should be promoted to ensure wider participation of the international community, including the countries from the Global South.

It was agreed that the European Commission will host the 42nd Steering Committee during European Hydrogen Week scheduled in November this year.

Chair of the Committee urged all stakeholders to adopt bold measures to accelerate deployment of green Hydrogen in all possible sectors of economy on a priority basis.

Following the second day of the formal proceedings, a cultural evening was hosted for the IPHE delegates.