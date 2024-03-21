Daringbadi BEO Arrested by Odisha Vigilance for Misappropriating Government Funds

On Wednesday, Odisha Vigilance arrested a Block Education Officer (BEO) from Daringbadi for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 lakh from the teachers’ pension scheme in Kandhamal district. Rasananda Kar, the accused BEO, purportedly transferred Rs 10 lakh from teachers’ National Pension System into his personal account and invested it in the stock market over two phases since January. Following reports of fund misappropriation, Odisha Vigilance had been monitoring Rasananda for months. Vigilance Inspector Kumudini Sahu confirmed the arrest, stating they would further investigate the matter. Officials are probing how Rasananda managed the transfers and whether he had accomplices.