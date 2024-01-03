PM Modi launches development projects at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government is fully committed to ensure the sustainable development of Lakshadweep. Mr. Modi was addressing a function to mark the launching and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth 1156 crore rupees at Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep. He said all efforts are being made by the government to bring Lakshadweep to the forefront of the international tourism map. Lakshadweep hosting one of the G20 meetings has helped the island group to establish its identity as a tourism destination. He said construction of water villa projects are currently underway at Kadamat and Suheli islands. Noting that tourists’ arrival in Lakshadweep has increased five fold in recent years, the Prime Minister appealed to those embarking on tour to visit beaches abroad should first visit Lakshadweep.

Mr Modi said India today is focussing on ways to increase its share in the global sea food market, and Lakshadweep will hugely benefit from such efforts. He said the possibilities of sea-weed cultivation are also being explored in Lakshadweep islands. Noting that Lakshadweep has an important role to play in building a Vikasit Bharat, he said all possible efforts are taken by the government to ensure ease of living, travel and doing business.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a submarine optical fiber cable project connecting Kochi and Lakshadweep islands, a Low Temperature Thermal Desalination plant for Kadamat, a drinking water distribution project and a battery-backed solar power project on the occasion. He also inaugurated the newly built administrative block and an 80-men barrack at the India Reserve Battalion complex in Kavaratti. Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Primary Health Care facility at Kalpeni, and for the construction of model Anganwadi centres in the islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadamat, Agatti and Minicoy.

The Prime Minister distributed Kisan Credit Cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, laptops and bicycles to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, MP Mohammed Faizal were among those who were present.

Mr. Modi will reach Thrissur this afternoon, where he will take part in a women’s meet, “Women Power with Modi” organised by the BJP at Thekkinkadu Maidan. He will also hold a road show in Thrissur town, ahead of the meet.