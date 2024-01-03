Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has enhanced the monthly stipend of Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Medical Students

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has enhanced the monthly stipend of Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Medical Students after taking into account the importance of services being rendered by them. CM expected that this enhancement will encourage students to extend better services to the people. CM hoped that it will further strengthen health services in #Odisha. #SusthaOdisha

During the recent visit of #5T Chairman Sri Kartik Pandian to MKCG medical college in Berhampur, the students had requested him to enhance the stipend. After the enhancement, D.Pharma students will get ₹500 per month, ANM students to get ₹2000, http://B.Sc (N) students will receive ₹5000 for internship, M. Phil students (Clinical Psychology) will get ₹10,000, and those with M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work will receive an amount of ₹10,000 each.