PM Modi launches 5G services; Says, country setting global standard in telecom technology for first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services at a function at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on 1st October. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communication.

It will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that the launch of 5G services is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians and a step towards a new era and also the beginning of infinite opportunities.

He mentioned that at the time of 2G, 3G and 4G services, India was dependent on other countries for technology but with the launch of 5G services, the country has created a new history. He added that with 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time.

Touching upon the vision of the Digital India programme, the Prime Minister said, the programme has a very big vision of development and its aim is to take the technology to the common people which works for the people and by connecting with the people.

He mentioned that Digital India’s success is based on four pillars which include the cost of digital devices, digital connectivity, data costs and a digital-first approach and the government has focused on all of them.

Regarding the first pillar, the Prime Minister said that the low cost of devices can only be achieved through Aatmnirbharta. The Prime Minister recalled that from two mobile manufacturing units in India in 2014, the country now has over 200 mobile factories and also from exporting zero mobile phones in 2014, today we have become a mobile phone exporting country worth thousands of crores.

On the second pillar of digital connectivity, the Prime Minister informed that internet users have now increased to 80 crores from six crores in 2014. Mr Modi said, like the Har Ghar Jal scheme and Ujjwala scheme, the Government is working on the goal of the Internet for all.

Regarding the third pillar which is the cost of data, the Prime Minister said that the industry was given a slew of incentives and policy support was provided to 4G technology for its expansion. He said, this brought down the price of data and a data revolution was ushered in the country and these three pillars started showing their multiplier effect everywhere.

On the topic of the fourth pillar – the idea of ‘Digital First, the Prime Minister recalled the time when a handful of the elite class questioned whether the poor would even understand the meaning of digital and doubted their potential. Mr Narendra Modi said that he always had faith in the understanding, wisdom and inquisitive mind of the common man of the country. He said that he always found the poor of the country ready to adopt new technologies.

Highlighting the Government’s efforts in the field of digital payments, the Prime Minister remarked that it was the Government that went ahead and made the way for digital payments easier. The Government itself promoted citizen-centric delivery service through the app. Mr Modi said, when the government works with clean intentions, the intentions of citizens also undergo change and this is the key difference in the intention of 2G and 5G.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, the cost of data is among the lowest in the world. He added that earlier, the cost of 1GB of data was about 300 rupees which has come down to about 10 rupees per GB now. On average, a person in India consumes 14 GB per month which would have cost about 4200 rupees per month in 2014 but now it costs 125 to 150 rupees.

The Prime Minister said, India may not have benefitted from the first three industrial revolutions, but he is confident that India will take full benefit of the 4th industrial revolution and in fact, the country will lead it.

Prime Minister Modi informed that the use of 5G technology will not be limited to speedy internet access, but it has the capability to change lives. He urged the leaders of the telecom industry association to visit the schools and colleges of the country and unleash every aspect of this new technology.

He also asked them to create an enabling ecosystem for MSMEs to prepare spare parts for electronic manufacturing.

The Prime Minister assured one and all that India of the future will guide the world in the upcoming technology sector, in turn making India a global leader.

Our correspondent reports that Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of the Government through its flagship programmes such as Digital India, Start-up India and Make in India. 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

5G’s direct contribution to the Indian economy is estimated to be 450 billion dollars over the next 15 years. The earliest applications of 5G will be in sectors with high digital technology maturity, like Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, and FinTech. With the introduction of 5G, India is poised to become a global leader in FinTech.

Innovative technologies like UPI and RuPay are being exported to the world to help improve their financial systems. 5G will increase digital literacy of the nation, and will be applied in sectors for social development like Health and Nutrition, Education and Agriculture.The use of 5G-enabled technologies offers an opportunity to make agricultural practices more sustainable and superior in yield.

The launch of much awaited 5G services will take India a step closer to being a developed nation as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inspected an exhibition at Pragati Maidan. He also declared open the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) which is being held on the 4th of October with the theme of New Digital Universe. It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the 5G technology will bring a fundamental change in various sectors including education, and logistics. health, agriculture, and banking. He said, it will also open new possibilities.

He added that 35 thousand crore rupees have been sanctioned for connectivity in the villages. Mr Vaishnaw said, telecom is the gateway and the foundation of Digital India and it is the mode to bring digital services to every person.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Founder of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal also shared their view on the occasion.