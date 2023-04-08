PM Modi lauds Mudra Yojana on completion of 8 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded Mudra Yojana on completion of 8 years. In response to a series of tweets by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said;

“#PMMudraYojana has played a vital role in funding the unfunded and ensuring a life of dignity as well as prosperity for countless Indians. Today, as we mark #8YearsOfMudraYojana, I salute the entrepreneurial zeal of all those who benefitted from it and became wealth creators.”

“This video gives a good idea about the speed and scale of Mudra Yojana.”