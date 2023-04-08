PM Narendra modi shares tweet thread on Aadi Mahotsav in Rourkela, Odisha

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has underlined India’s pride in the heritage and culture of our tribal communities. Replying to a tweet by MLA Shri Bhabani Shankar Bhoi the Prime Minister tweeted : “An interesting thread on Aadi Mahotsav, which is happening in Rourkela, Odisha. India is proud of the heritage and culture of our tribal communities.”

An interesting thread on Aadi Mahotsav, which is happening in Rourkela, Odisha. India is proud of the heritage and culture of our tribal communities. https://t.co/hMnmZxy0Lv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023