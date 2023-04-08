Ramban: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha throws open today Tulip Garden expanded to 40 kanals in the picturesque Sanasar tourist destination located in Ramban district of Jammu division.

The seasonal #TulipGarden at Sanasar is in full bloom and ready to welcome visitors at picturesque Sanasar surrounded by lush green meadows. The Sanasar tourist spot is located 20 kilometres away from Patnitop tourist spot situated along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district and 130 kilometres from Jammu City.

The Tulip Garden, which earlier was introduced on a small chunk of land has been expanded to 40 kanals this year, which will attract more influx of tourists. The Sanasar Tulip Garden is the largest in the Jammu region after Asia’s largest Tulip Garden already thrown open for the Public in Srinagar.