NationalTop News

PM Modi Inaugurates Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway and Launches 112 National Highway Projects

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the inauguration of the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and the launch of 112 National Highway projects mark a significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs. 4,100 crore. This includes two packages covering a 10.2 km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and an 8.7 km stretch from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. The expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.