NationalTop News

PM Modi expresses happiness over inauguration of various developmental works in Baramulla District of J&K

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over inauguration of several key infrastructure projects including 7 Custom Hiring Centres for farmers, 9 Poly Green Houses for SHGs in Baramulla District of J&K.

Sharing tweet threads of Office of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“The remarkable range of developmental works inaugurated stand as a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the aspirational districts.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.