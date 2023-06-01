National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the effort by the Times of India group towards highlighting the importance of tiger conservation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the good effort of Times of India group towards highlighting the importance of tiger conservation. Shri Modi also shared a video of Tiger Anthem by TOI group.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is a good effort by the @timesofindia group towards highlighting the importance of tiger conservation. Thanks to the people, our nation has made commendable strides in this area.”

