PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Waheeda Rehman on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sharing a post on X by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur, the Prime Minister said:

“Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her.”