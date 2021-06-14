PM Modi congratulates Naftali Bennett on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated His Excellency Naftali Bennett on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM”.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister said, “As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu.”