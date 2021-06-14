Shyam Steel India becomes the Official Partner of ICC World Test Championship Final

New Delhi: Shyam Steel India one of leading producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars in India, today announced its association for ICC World Test Championship Final as the official partner for the event. The inaugural championship match will be played between India and New Zealand and is slated to take place from 18th to 22nd June 2021 plus a reserve day at Southampton, England.

Based on the association, Shyam Steel India will have its logo presence in the outfield and perimeter board. The brand’s logo will also be displayed in the backdrop for flash interviews and post-match presentation and in the ICC website and mobile app. The brand will have the right to use photograph and Audio-Visual clips of the match for internal use and promotional purposes. Shyam Steel India will leverage the association to enhance its brand awareness, build relevance and engage with the target audience. The partnership with ICC will help brand Shyam Steel to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad.

“We are pleased to have Shyam Steel on board as our official partner for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final. We look forward to working with them for this prestigious event” said Mr Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC.

“We are very proud to associate ourselves with this prestigious event. India is a cricket frenzy nation, and this partnership will help us build high brand recall amongst the cricket lovers of the country. On behalf of Shyam Steel Family, we wish our Indian cricket team all the very best for the championship match”, said Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel India.

Shyam Steel India has also planned a series of activations across digital platforms to grow stakeholder engagement and brand recall. The activation includes sharing interesting trivia and conducting gripping contest, wherein the audience can win exciting prizes. In alignment with the brand philosophy, Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai and Hamesha Ke Liye Strong, Shyam Steel India along with the millions of cricket lovers will be rooting for their Team India to bring the Test Championship home.