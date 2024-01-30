PM expresses happiness as President of India nominates Chandigarh University Chancellor, Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as President of India nominated Chandigarh University Chancellor, Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views.

@satnamsandhuchd”